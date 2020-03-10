Officials are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old runaway from Kannapolis.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bobby Ray Aderhold, 16, of 2209 Billy Street, Kannapolis.
Aderhold is 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday morning by his father, but he was gone when the father went to wake him up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He did leave a note before leaving, and did take some clothes with him. It is unknown what type of clothes Bobby had on when he left home.
The father reports that Bobby did call at 5:15pm on Sunday afternoon to say he was OK, but advised he was headed to West Virginia. Bobby did not advise who he was with, but said he would keep in touch. Bobby’s mother advised that Bobby has had activity on Snapchat.
Anyone with information as to his location should call their local 911 to advise law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.