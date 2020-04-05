November 12, 1925 - April 3, 2020 Mildred Novella Honeycutt Yow, beloved daughter, wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Mildred was born Nov. 12, 1925, to David Brown Honeycutt and Carrie Merritt Honeycutt. Mildred was an active member of Coldwater Baptist Church until her health caused her to slow down. Mildred was a true delight and source of joy, comfort and encouragement to anyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 69 years, Marvin Yow; and her daughter, Pamela Gail Yow. She is survived by her loving and devoted son, D. Wayne Yow (Susan) of Charlotte. Mildred will be missed by a host of friends and family; and her 3 sweet puppies who brought her so much joy. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff at Tucker Hospice House and her in-home caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice organization of your choice in her name; or Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. A private burial will be held at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.