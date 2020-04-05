November 12, 1925 - April 3, 2020 Mildred Novella Honeycutt Yow, beloved daughter, wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Mildred was born Nov. 12, 1925, to David Brown Honeycutt and Carrie Merritt Honeycutt. Mildred was an active member of Coldwater Baptist Church until her health caused her to slow down. Mildred was a true delight and source of joy, comfort and encouragement to anyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 69 years, Marvin Yow; and her daughter, Pamela Gail Yow. She is survived by her loving and devoted son, D. Wayne Yow (Susan) of Charlotte. Mildred will be missed by a host of friends and family; and her 3 sweet puppies who brought her so much joy. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff at Tucker Hospice House and her in-home caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice organization of your choice in her name; or Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. A private burial will be held at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

