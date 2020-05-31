August 6, 1947 - May 27, 2020 Judy Fayenelle Patterson Woodberry, 72, of N. Windsor Dr., Kannapolis, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Clinton Patterson and the late Mamie Coleman Patterson. Judy was educated in the Cabarrus County school system and was a graduate of Livingstone College in Salisbury. She went on to receive her Master's from the University of Maryland, College Park, Md. She was formerly employed with Prince George County Public Schools. Judy was a life-time member of Bethel AME Zion Church, where she served on the Missionary Board. She also was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and the Alumni Association of Livingstone College. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 12 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St., in Kannapolis. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Woodberry; sister, Carolyn Abraham; and brother, James Clinton Patterson. Those she leaves to cherish her loving memory include daughter, Denita L. Caldwell (Jeffrey), of Kannapolis; son, Bobby Wayne Fleming (Sabrina), of Lithonia, Ga.; three grandchildren, Aliyah Caldwell, Brandon Fleming, Kyle Fleming; great-grandchild, Mason Fleming; nieces, Felecia and Marissa; nephews, Darin, Marcus and James Clinton Jr.; and a host of cousins, and friends. Clark Funeral Home www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
