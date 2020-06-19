Juliann Cline Wood, 69, of Landis, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

