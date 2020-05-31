September 23, 1951 - May 24, 2020 Mr. James Garnett Winters, 69, of Concord, originally from Glen Rock, N.J., passed away unexpectedly, at his home, Sunday, May 24, 2020. "Jim" was born Sept. 23, 1951, in Passaic County, N.J., and was the son of the late James Henry Winters and Ruth Pauline Milstreich Winters. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Allison Winters. A long-time resident of Glen Rock, N.J., Jim spent his career in electronic security management, working primarily in New York City. He served in the Ambulance Corp., in Glen Rock, and worked his way up to becoming Auxiliary Police Chief. Jim had a passion for electronics, especially radios and computers. After relocating to Concord, he became a member of the Rowan Amateur Radio Society, where his love for radios was very apparent. He made many friends throughout his career and through his hobby in Cabarrus County. Jim was a loving father and father-in-law, a man of selflessness and honor. He has touched so many lives and his memory will be honored by all who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Henry Winters and wife, Akemi, and his grandson, Alexander; brother, Gary Frederick Winters and wife, Sharon; nieces; nephews; and an extensive amount of dedicated radio friends. A virtual memorial service will be hosted by his son, Jim, at a later time. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home www.linn-honeycutt.com

