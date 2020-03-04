November 5, 1946 - February 29, 2020 Santa Maria Wilson, 73, passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte. She was born Nov. 5, 1946, to the late Carlo Finocchiaro and the late Maria Grasso Finocchiaro in Catania Sicily, Italy. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave. SW in Concord, today (Wednesday, March 4), at 1 p.m., with Father Charles officiating. The family will be available to greet guests at 12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass. Burial will be held Thursday, March 5, at Albert G. Horton Jr., at Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd. in Suffolk, Va. A graveside ceremony will be officiated at 12 p.m., by Father Anthony Morris. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Wilson family.

