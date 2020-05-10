July 23, 1935 - May 7, 2020 Vida Lee Yow Williams, 84, of Locust, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. Vida was born July 23, 1935, in Stanly County to the late Poney Wilson Yow and Emmer Grace Petrea Yow. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Aubrey Lewis Williams; and five siblings. She will lie-in-state today (Sunday, May 10), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., today (Sunday) at Kinza Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanfield, officiated by the Rev. Roy Lee Barbee. She is survived by sons, Joel Williams of Locust, Harris (Gina) Williams of Oakboro; daughter, Bonnie (Larry) Smith of Albemarle; grandchildren, Brandon (Brandy) Williams, Meredith (Ben) Rush, Jordan (Caroline) Williams, Tyler (Rachel) Williams, Jaman (Amanda) Smith, Natalee (Zach) Rogers; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Louis (Linda) Yow; and special friend, James "Jim Bob" Lee. Vida was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time cooking for family and friends and quilting. She loved her church family, and teaching Bible study and taking meals. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sherry Ferguson and son, Joel, for their compassionate and loving care. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com
