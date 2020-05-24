Mrs. June Elizabeth Read Williams, 93, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Best of Care Assisted Living in Kannapolis. A graveside service is scheduled for 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at West Lawn Memorial Park. Father Luis Ignacio Gameros, C.S.s.R. and the Rev. Gary Steedley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Mrs. Williams was born March 23, 1927, in Washington, D.C. She was a daughter of the late Elber Howe Read and Gladys Elizabeth Conner Read. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Williams; and four sons, Bobby Williams, Todd Williams, Howard Williams and Chad Williams. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Lentz and husband, Charles Lee, of China Grove; son, Paul Williams of Lancaster, S.C.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 108 St. Joseph St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

