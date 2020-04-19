December 13, 1982 - April 14, 2020 Mr. Christopher "Thumper" Williams, 37, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A funeral service for immediate family is scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. All are welcome to attend a graveside service that will be held following the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Thumper will be available to be viewed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, April 20, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Williams was born Dec. 13, 1982, in Concord. He was a son of Darryl Craig Chapman and Cheryl Ann Collier Chapman. He was a great guy who loved to make everyone smile and laugh, even in the darkest and saddest of times. He made friends with everyone he met. He left behind a beautiful daughter, Hannah Williams, that misses him like crazy; his parents, Cheryl and Craig Chapman; a sister, Dana Chapman; and many many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family's GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements for Thumper. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.