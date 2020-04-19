December 13, 1982 - April 14, 2020 Mr. Christopher "Thumper" Williams, 37, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A funeral service for immediate family is scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. All are welcome to attend a graveside service that will be held following the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Thumper will be available to be viewed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, April 20, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Williams was born Dec. 13, 1982, in Concord. He was a son of Darryl Craig Chapman and Cheryl Ann Collier Chapman. He was a great guy who loved to make everyone smile and laugh, even in the darkest and saddest of times. He made friends with everyone he met. He left behind a beautiful daughter, Hannah Williams, that misses him like crazy; his parents, Cheryl and Craig Chapman; a sister, Dana Chapman; and many many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family's GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements for Thumper. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

