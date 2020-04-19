November 4, 1921 - April 17, 2020 Dico Murphy Wilhelm, 98, of Rockwell, went to be with her Lord Friday, April 17, 2020, at Five Oaks Manor in Concord, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Wilhelm was born Nov. 4, 1921, in Alexander County, one of 13 children, to Ousie Lee and Sarah Pennell Murphy. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hoke Wilhelm June 6, 2001; a son, Linn Eugene Wilhelm; brothers Hoyt, Alfred, and Harlan; along with sisters; Allie Alley, Vernice Brawley, and Billie Davis. She was a graduate of Landis High School. Dico was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where she was an active church and Sunday school member as long as her health permitted. She was employed by Cannon Mills Plant #1, Sheet Dept., with over 40 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, being a seamstress; including making her own clothes, and will be remembered by her family for her great home cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Family members left to cherish her memory are a son, Vaughn Wilhelm (Nancy) of China Grove; brothers, Duard Murphy of Concord and Larry Murphy (Edie) of Murrels Inlet; and four sisters, Willaree McDuffy of Raeford, Nathalene McCorkle of Landis, Gayle Stack (Tony) of Kannapolis and Vivian Murphy of Mooresville; five grandchildren, The Rev. Mark Wilhelm (Julia) of Indianapolis, Susan Wilhelm of Indian Trail, David (Jill) Wilhelm, Jason Wilhelm (Lucian) and Jessie Wilhelm; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings there will be a private graveside service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. The Rev. William Ketchie will officiate the graveside service. When conditions permit the family will have a celebration of her life at the church of for all to attend. The family request that memorials in Mrs. Wilhelm memory be made to Helping Hands Fund, c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.