April 29, 1933 - May 17, 2020 We say goodbye for now and lay to rest God's beautiful angel. Vina "Carrol" Wiles, 87, of Kannapolis, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home, after a period of declining health. A private graveside service to celebrate her life was held at Carolina Memorial Park with her grandson, The Rev. Christopher Wiles officiating. Carrol was born April 29, 1933, in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Russel Belvin and Minnie Marshal Wiles. In addition to her parents, Carrol was preceded in death by her brother, Billy James Wiles; great-great-grandson, Christopher Thomas; daughter-in-law, Sharrie Wiles; and son-in-law, Hollis Harper. Carrol graduated from Cannon High School, Class of 1951, and attended the Louise Harkey School of Nursing. She worked for her mother at the Friendly Restaurant in the Centerview community and later bought it and opened it as the Centerview Café, retiring in 1993, after 35 years in foodservice. Carrol was of the Baptist faith and was adored as a Sunday school teacher. Her hobbies were canning food for family and friends, fishing, watching NASCAR, as she was an avid Earnhardt fan, Atlanta Braves baseball, gardening and board games, and most of all being with her family and friends. Carrol was a beloved mother of six children, Michael Wiles (Amber), David Wiles, Larry Wiles (Dawn), all of Tennessee, Ricky Wiles of the family home, and twin daughters, Bobbie Smith (Oscar) and Dobbie Wiles, both of China Grove. She was also "maw-maw" to 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothea Mae Howard and Sandra Arlene Helms, both of Kannapolis. Memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 620 Montana Dr., Charlotte, NC 28216. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

