March 26, 1933 - March 2, 2020 Evelyn Garris "Gram" Whitley, 86, peacefully left this earth Monday, March 2, 2020. Evelyn was born to Kemp B. and Pauline W. Garris, March 26, 1933, in Richmond County. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School's Class of 1951, where she served as the class historian. Her clerical career began in the Payroll Department of J.P. Stevens Textiles in Rockingham. After returning to Kannapolis in 1964, she worked in the Retirement Department at Cannon Mills, Plant 1. In 1972, Evelyn became secretary to the dean of architecture at UNC-Charlotte. Thereafter, she worked as the administrative assistant to UNC-Charlotte's first three chancellors: Dr. D.W. Colvard, Dr. E.K Fretwell, and Dr. James H. Woodward. While at UNC-Charlotte, she was an officer of the Charlotte Chapter of the Executive Women International. Evelyn retired in 1994. Having a strong compassion for assisting and serving others, Evelyn was an active member in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She also created a positive influence on her children, grandchildren, and community by sharing her musical talents. Evelyn had a beautiful love for praising and worshipping the Lord by playing the piano, organ, hand bells and harp. Known for being active in church, she served tirelessly at Kimball Memorial Lutheran, Newell Presbyterian, and Roberdell United Methodist Churches. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded death by her husband, William P. Whitley in 2016; and her sister, Beverly G. Chaffin in 2010. Those left with cherished memories are sons, Mel Thompson (Myra), and Trent Thompson (Marlene); daughters, Annette Austin (Jimmy), and Alyson Whitley; grandchildren, Corey Davis (Tim), Erin Thompson, Kemp Thompson, Hunter Thompson, and Barrett Austin (Angie); nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Gene Chaffin. Evelyn's family will receive friends at Kimball Memorial Lutheran from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Friday, March 6, followed by a celebration of her life, officiated by the Rev. John Futterer. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army of Cabarrus County or to the Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
101 Vance Avenue
KANNAPOLIS, NC 28081
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.