September 1, 1921 - April 30, 2020 Helen S. Whitaker, 98, formally of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her daughter's home, in Albemarle. A private graveside service will be held today (Sunday, May 3), with Pastor Wade Eason officiating. Mrs. Whitaker was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Cabarrus County, to John Henry and Sarah Elizabeth Shoaf. She was a devoted, wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband and her family. She was a charter member of Lane Street Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Daniel Whitaker Sr.; and her siblings, Fannie M. Shoaf, John H. Shoaf, Dock Shoaf, David D. Shoaf, Helen Lilly L. Shoaf, Rober L. Shoaf, Sarah E. Shoaf, Charles J. Shoaf Jr., and Rosie M. Shoaf. She is survived by her children, Thomas Whitaker Jr. (Mary), and Brenda (Tony) Hill; two grandchildren, Neal (Maria) Whitaker, and Susan (Chris) Lankford; and two great-grandchildren, Dalton and Thaddaeus Lankford; her brother, Howard Shoaf; and her maltipoo baby, Diamond. Thank you to the Hospice of Stanly County and to Dr. Koohestani for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Stanly County Hospice, 960 N 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or the Coltrane Life Center, 221 Corban Ave., Concord, NC 28025. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

