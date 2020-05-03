September 1, 1921 - April 30, 2020 Helen S. Whitaker, 98, formally of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her daughter's home, in Albemarle. A private graveside service will be held today (Sunday, May 3), with Pastor Wade Eason officiating. Mrs. Whitaker was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Cabarrus County, to John Henry and Sarah Elizabeth Shoaf. She was a devoted, wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband and her family. She was a charter member of Lane Street Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Daniel Whitaker Sr.; and her siblings, Fannie M. Shoaf, John H. Shoaf, Dock Shoaf, David D. Shoaf, Helen Lilly L. Shoaf, Rober L. Shoaf, Sarah E. Shoaf, Charles J. Shoaf Jr., and Rosie M. Shoaf. She is survived by her children, Thomas Whitaker Jr. (Mary), and Brenda (Tony) Hill; two grandchildren, Neal (Maria) Whitaker, and Susan (Chris) Lankford; and two great-grandchildren, Dalton and Thaddaeus Lankford; her brother, Howard Shoaf; and her maltipoo baby, Diamond. Thank you to the Hospice of Stanly County and to Dr. Koohestani for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Stanly County Hospice, 960 N 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or the Coltrane Life Center, 221 Corban Ave., Concord, NC 28025. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.