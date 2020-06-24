Ms. Ruby Louise Litaker Weiss, 86, of Radcliff, Ky., passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her daughter's home, in Kannapolis. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Steven Boyd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Ms. Weiss was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Mooresville. She was a daughter of the late William Clyde Litaker Sr. and Janie McClurd Litaker. She was a resident of Radcliff, Ky., for 56 years. She attended Elizabethtown Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed activities with her children and grandchildren, loved theme parks, camping, dancing and cooking for family especially, during the holidays. She was an excellent provider in raising her children, sometimes working multiple jobs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sheila Elizabeth Weiss; sister, Margie Allison; and two brothers, William Clyde Litaker Jr. and Harry David Litaker. Ms. Weiss is survived by five children, Jeffery Patrick Weiss and wife, Sonda, of Irvington, Ky., Richard Anthony Weiss and wife, Carrie, of Radcliff, Ky., Wanda Yvonne Weiss of Kannapolis, Steven Clark of Medina, Calif., and Rosita Stephanie "Jackie" Dye and husband, David, of Four Oaks; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
