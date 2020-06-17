June 13, 2020 Catherine Louise Roberts Weaver, 88, of Concord, went home to Glory Saturday, June 13, 2020. A native of Mecklenburg County, Louise moved to Concord with her family in 1941. The youngest child of John Ligon and Kyree Sloan Dilling Roberts and sister of the late J.L. Roberts Jr., Betty Jean Roberts Bost, and Harry Thomas Roberts, all of whom she adored. Louise assumed the role of family archivist! She catalogued their lives and telegraphed the happenings of each to the others. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Horace Lee Weaver; three children who were the light of her life, Anne Elizabeth Weaver Tidwell, (Daniel), of China Grove, John Lee Weaver, of Kannapolis, and Alice Louise Weaver, (Joseph), of Spartanburg, S.C.; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews. Louise was an active member of her church, Central United Methodist, where she sang in the choir for decades. Additionally, she belonged to the Houston Tuttle Circle, chaired the Decorating Committee, worked tirelessly with the United Methodist Women and served on the Board of Wesbury Residence. A passion for Missions was a lifetime commitment. Her job as a teacher in the Cabarrus County Schools Home Start program inspired her to look for solutions to obstacles these families faced on a daily basis. Louise, along with her minister at Central United Methodist, Garland Young, and church leaders from other denominations, forged ahead to establish the Cabarrus Cooperative Ministry in 1981. In 1983, she received the Governor's Community Award for her leadership in forming this ministry and serving as its First Board Chairman. Louise kept this organization close to her heart for the next 39 years. At age 60, and always possessing the keenest sense of adventure, Louise got up one morning and said to her family, "It's never too late to embark on a new career; I'm going to be a decorator!" And so she was, for the next two decades! Houses and businesses in the surrounding three counties display her taste and flair. She loved fashion and prided herself in being on the cutting edge of new trends. You never saw her without makeup and accessories. This was her signature! Louise embraced technology and became an avid Facebook and Instagram user! She never looked 88 and certainly never acted it! Louise had a zest for life unequaled. Her warmth was legendary. She embraced each day with great passion; what could happen today? The possibilities were endless. Adoring people, she was a cheerleader, a guidance counselor, and a friend to hundreds, carrying happiness by the bushelful wherever she went. Spirituality was paramount in her life. She had a deep and abiding faith, never wavering in that commitment. God goes before us was her catch phrase. She ardently believed this and lived with that confidence each day. Louise was a beacon of light to those lucky enough to inhabit her world. A graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. A celebration of her splendid life will be held at Central United Methodist Church when it is safe to do so. Memorials may be made to the Mission Fund, Central United Methodist, 30 Union St. N, Concord, NC 28025 or to Cabarrus Cooperative Ministry, 246 Country Club Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsfonfuneralhome.com
