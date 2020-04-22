August 18, 1969 - April 18, 2020 Robert "Paul" Weatherly Jr., 50, of Concord, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, due to medical complications, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Paul was born Aug. 18, 1969, in Concord, to Robert "Bob" Weatherly Sr. and the late Barbara Hanson Weatherly. In addition to his father, Paul was survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Bobbie Billings Weatherly; son, Dylan Weatherly and fiancée, Brittany Christy, of Kannapolis; son, Ryan Weatherly of Concord; grandchildren, Ella and Kol; sisters, Audrey Weatherly Bazile of Concord and Sandra Brindle of Concord. Paul is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Sandy Billings of Concord; sister-in-law, Lynnette Keller and fiancé, Darin Warren, of Denver, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, to be announced. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
