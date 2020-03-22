March 20, 2020 Ms. Patricia Wyomie Weaks, 77, of Concord, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home.

