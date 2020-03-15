February 20, 1948 - March 14, 2020 Jerry Thomas Watson, 72, of Kannapolis passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Chesterfield County, S.C., a son of the late Tom Perry Watson and Gertrude Rhynes Watson. Jerry was a computer consultant working with various companies in the area. He also taught computer skills previously at Philip-Morris, RCCC and Stanly Technical College. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid reader and loved to play guitar. Jerry loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Watson; six sons, Shane (Sara), Jonathan (Stephanie), Jason (Jaylyn), Joseph (Rebekah), Justin (Ashley) and Jake (Carly), 23 grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Watson (Paula) and Tommy Watson (Pam). Jerry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emma Sophia. A service will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home, details are pending. Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice Tucker House. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
