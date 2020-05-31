Jerry Lynn Waller, 82, of Kannapolis, joined our Lord and Savior Friday, May 29, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., today (Sunday, May 31), at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Sam Crisp will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Mr. Waller was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Lindsey M. Waller and Ethel Upright Waller. He attended AL Brown High School, Duke University for his Hospital Administration Degree, and Davidson College for Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years as a Chemical Warfare Specialist. He served as Hospital Administrator at Huntersville Hospital until he retired. After retirement, he started a durable medical equipment company called Carolina Home Oxygen in 1980. While there, he helped to originate the NC state medical equipment association called NCAMES. His philanthropy projects focused on fundraisers for The Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis and other charities related to feeding children in need. His hobbies included being an avid golfer and a 2-time state MVP in Church softball. Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita Louise Cashion Waller; four children, Danny L. Waller and wife, Lauren, Craig B. Waller and wife, Wendy, Anita Waller Howard and husband, Doug and Steven P. Waller and wife, Stephanie; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Any memorials or honors may be sent to Cabarrus County Hospice, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.