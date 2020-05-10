Brittany Michelle Wall, 23, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at 12 p.m., at Barber-Scotia College, at Kittie M. Sanson Chapel in Concord. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.

