December 24, 1928 - March 29, 2020 Mrs. Leona Barnhardt Verble passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Pruitt Health of Harrisburg. A celebration of Leona's life will be held at a later time at Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church. Leona was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Concord, to the late Floyd F. Barnhardt and Carrie Furr Barnhardt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Gene K. Verble, and enjoyed many years of travel during Gene's Baseball career. She was also preceded in death by a brother Floyd B. Barnhardt. Leona worked in the Trust Department at Cabarrus Bank and Trust, prior to retirement. She was an active member and loved Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church, where she taught the Adult Sharing Sunday School class for over 35 years. She was also an active member of the United Methodist Women, sang in the church choir for many years, and served on many administrative board committees. Leona enjoyed spending time with her family who loved her deeply, and playing bridge with longtime friends. Leona will be deeply missed by daughters, Sandy Hagler and husband, Darrell, Patti Freeman and husband, Doug; son, Gene "Skip" Verble Jr. and wife, Nancy, all of Concord; grandchildren, Angie Hagler, Kristy Dillon (Josh), Alan Freeman (Stacy) and Stephen Hartsell (Tricia); great-grandchildren, Harper and Jase Dillon, Priscilla Freeman, Samuel and Caius Hartsell; sister, Margaret B. Mullis of Concord; sister-in-law, Carol Barnhardt of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Rocky Ridge Cemetery Fund, 1428 Old Charlotte Rd. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.