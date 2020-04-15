August 8, 1920 - April 12, 2020 Annie Lee Wood Tucker, 99, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home, Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Annie was born Aug. 8, 1920, in Madison County, Ga., to the late Charlie Garnett Wood and Azzie Lee Chastain Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband whom she dearly loved in 1979, Julius Woodrow Tucker Sr.; brothers, Gartrell Wood, Thurman Wood, and Hubert Wood; sisters, Retha Daniel and Garnell Wood, and two grandsons, Chad Brigman and Philip Tucker. Annie accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young girl. Since then, she has shared her love for the Lord with anyone she could. She was a faithful and charter member of Kannapolis First Four Square Church and New Hope Worship Center, where she served as a Deaconess and Sunday school teacher. Her legacy of ministry lives on, as many of those in her Sunday school class went on to become Pastors. She also touched the lives of many around her in the Brian Center of Concord and Coltrane LIFE Center. The family would like to give special thanks to both staffs for their loving care they gave our mother. Annie was a longtime employee as an inspector at Cannon Mills. In her free time, she enjoyed doing yardwork in her flower garden. As she would never leave the house without being dressed up, she was the only person you could see out in her garden wearing high heels. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Pat Brigman and Sondra ( Danny) Black; son, Woody (Judi) Tucker; grandchildren, Tracy (Mike) Hubbard, Brad (Diane) Black, Casey (Susan) Black, Jon (Tara) Tucker, Maria (Archie) Pilkenton, and Mary Warren; and 13 great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dale Jenkins and the Rev. Mike Hubbard officiating. The family is also planning a public memorial service to celebrate Annie's life on her 100th birthday, Saturday, Aug. 8, at New Hope Worship Center in Concord. Details will be published as the date gets closer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025; to Coltrane LIFE Center 321 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025; or to Baptists on Mission, P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
