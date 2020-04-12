June 17, 1935 - April 5, 2020 "With humbleness, I'll dare to try To show you how I see the sky, The sea, Majestic mountains, and mighty trees. Through nature's gifts I'll try to please Your eyes." Jennie Martin Tomlin Jennie Martin Tomlin, 84, of Concord, passed away with a smile, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in her home. She went, in the words of her great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Paisley, to "go paint sunsets with God." Jennie was an artist in every sense of the word. She loved color and light and shadow, and the endless, infinite combinations they could make, and the stories they could tell, and the emotions they could draw from deep within the hearts of their witnesses. This is the gift she left to us. Using color and light and shadow, she created meaning and memory, and as with everything else in her life, she did so with great love, and passion, and encouragement. Jennie was born June 17, 1935, in Cabarrus County to the late Ralph K. Gillon and Sadie H. Gillon. She graduated from Concord High School in 1953. In 1958, she married Donald E. Martin, a military journalist and pilot, and spent the next 15 years with him, moving around the world and raising her family. Upon Donald's death in 1971, she returned home to Concord, where, in 1975, she received her bachelor's degree in Creative Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In 1980, she married Dr. E. M. "Tommie" Tomlin, and together they created a home filled with joy, love, and laughter. She was longtime member of Central United Methodist church in Concord. She was preceded in death by husband, E. M. "Tommie" Tomlin, M.D. From Heaven, she will be watching over her family, her children, Brad Martin and wife, Shanna, Mike Martin, and Colleen Watts; step-children, Ann Adams and husband, Rayford "Trip," John Tomlin and wife, Pamela, Tracy Tomlin and wife, LuAnn, and Michael Tomlin and wife, Gail; sister, Sarah Davis and husband, P. Michael; grandchildren, Amanda Crenshaw and husband, Andrew, Jamie Martin, Tommie Martin and wife, Rachel, Shay Carnes and husband, Jeff, Allison Eury and husband, John Jacob, Lawson Martin, Corey Martin, Clay Martin, Abby Martin, Josh Adams and wife, Elizabeth, Jenny Ledford and husband, Howie, Abigail Hartley and Sam, John L. Tomlin and wife, Jennifer, Jessica Tomlin, and Michael W. Tomlin and wife, Claire. A private graveside service for Jennie will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.