May 3, 1965 - May 29, 2020 Entered to rest Friday, May 29, 2020. The memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at Brown Kannapolis Mortuary. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Chapel service entrusted by Brown Kannapolis Mortuary - serving families with dignity and love, 704-497-2686.

