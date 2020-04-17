April 24, 1926 - April 15, 2020 William Alma Thomas Sr., 93, a lifelong resident of Kannapolis, where he raised his family, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Compass Health & Rehab in Spencer. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Mr. Thomas was born in Stanly County April 24, 1926, one of nine children to Clyde Eugene Thomas and Nina Irene Speights Thomas. He was self-employed as owner of Bill Thomas Body Shop and later as Kannapolis Collision Center and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was the lead guitarist & singer for the 1950's group, The Thomas Family & other bands, playing several venues in the area, including entertainment for veterans at the then newly-constructed VA center in Salisbury, and radio shows with WSAT in Salisbury, WPEG in Concord and others in Statesville. As frequent participants in many early "Fiddlers Conventions" in the area, his band won many awards. His emceeing skills utilized while playing musical venues provided him with opportunity to hone his penchant for delivering jokes, especially corny ones. He will be remembered for his wit & kindness. He enjoyed being with his family & relished time with grandchildren and great-grands. He and his wife, Huldah, were active members of Midway United Methodist Church in Kannapolis. Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Huldah Beatrice Collins Thomas; two daughters, Elaine Thomas Deese of New London, Sally Thomas Spingler of Alexis; one son, William Allan Thomas Jr. of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Teresa Cleveland, Lori Stoner, Bryan Shinn, Angie Shuntich, Johnny Laury; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Thomas Rippy of Belmont, Peggy Thomas Pope of Davidson; and one brother, Larry Fred Thomas of Mint Hill. Preceding him in death were three sisters, Mazelle Thomas Smith, Edith Thomas Brotherton, Mildred Blythe Laney; two brothers, Kenneth Ray Thomas and Johnny Jones Thomas; and one grandchild. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org , or telephone at 910-487-0116; or Midway United Methodist Church, 108 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081, www.midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org., noting as "In Memory of" gift. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
