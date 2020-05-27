June 28, 1932 - May 22, 2020 Peggy Ann Roberts Thomas, 87, of Sylva, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Skyland Nursing Home in Sylva. Peggy was born June 28, 1932, in Charlotte, to the late George Dewey Roberts and the late Annie Lee Hines Roberts. She was also preceded in death by husband, Arthur Lee Thomas Sr.; sister, Helen Burris; and brother, Earl Roberts. Peggy was a graduate of Harrisburg High School. She retired from Fieldcrest-Cannon. In 1952, she married Arthur and they lived in Harrisburg. Peggy was a Braves fan. She loved to play the piano and sing in church. Peggy moved to Sylva after Arthur passed to help raise her beloved grandsons. Survivors include son, A. Lee Thomas Jr. of Asheville; daughter, Michele (Steve) Norris of Cullowhee; grandsons, Joshua Norris and Jonathan Norris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park-Harrisburg, officiated by the Rev. Larry Cress. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy's memory to a charity or church of your choice. Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg www.hartsellfh.com

