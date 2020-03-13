Richard "Dick" Marshall Talbert Sr. December 2, 1930 - March 11, 2020 Mr. Richard "Dick" Marshall Talbert Sr., 89, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Jim Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Mr. Talbert was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Cabarrus County, the only child of Marshall J. Talbert and Clara Cobb Talbert. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Beth Talbert, who passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Dick graduated from Fishburne Military School, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a service rep from Signode Corporation. He traveled extensively with his job, which allowed him to visit several countries. Dick was also proud to have been a past Master for the Stokes Masonic Lodge #32, as well as being a Shriner. He was an avid HAM Radio operator, and he loved spending time with his family at the beach. Since childhood, Dick has been a devoted member of First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father, who will be missed by his children, Karen Talbert of Kannapolis and Richard Talbert Jr. of Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026-0643. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Talbert, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.