Richard "Dick" Marshall Talbert Sr. December 2, 1930 - March 11, 2020 Mr. Richard "Dick" Marshall Talbert Sr., 89, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Jim Collier officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Mr. Talbert was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Cabarrus County, the only child of Marshall J. Talbert and Clara Cobb Talbert. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Beth Talbert, who passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Dick graduated from Fishburne Military School, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a service rep from Signode Corporation. He traveled extensively with his job, which allowed him to visit several countries. Dick was also proud to have been a past Master for the Stokes Masonic Lodge #32, as well as being a Shriner. He was an avid HAM Radio operator, and he loved spending time with his family at the beach. Since childhood, Dick has been a devoted member of First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father, who will be missed by his children, Karen Talbert of Kannapolis and Richard Talbert Jr. of Concord. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026-0643. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
