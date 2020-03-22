August 28, 1944 - March 21, 2020 Larry W. Talbert, 75, of Concord, died peacefully, at his home, Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a period of declining health. His family will hold private graveside services and then a public memorial service at a later date. Larry was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Rowan County, a son of the late Zeb and Bethel Glover Talbert. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Mabrey Talbert; and son, Daniel Scott Talbert. Larry worked for Fiber Industries in accounting for 20 years and Hoosier Racing Tires for seven years. Larry also worked for Craftsman Fabrics and he was an NASCAR official. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his significant other, Faith Dyer; daughter, Jennifer Talbert Cooke and husband, Mickey; son, Bryan Talbert and friend, Liz Campbell; grandchildren, Lindsay Cooke (Tristan), Wesley Cooke (Natalie), Kayla Talbert, Chace Talbert (Katie), Brantley Talbert (Grace); great grandchildren, Skyler, McCoy, and Hadley; brother, Steve Talbert (Brenda); and niece, Amy Talbert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
