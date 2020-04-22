April 23, 1928 - April 21, 2020 Mr. Dallas Brant Talbert Jr., 91, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, two days prior to his 92nd birthday, at Pruitt Health-Town Center in Harrisburg. Dallas will lie in state at Wilkinson Funeral Home, Thursday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A private family graveside will be held Friday, April 24, at Oakwood Cemetery. Any of his street rodder friends are invited to join the procession to Oakwood Cemetery; please be at Wilkinson Funeral Home by 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 24. Dallas was born April 23, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Dallas (Jake) and Grace Hodson Talbert. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Dallas B. Talbert III. Dallas had worked for many years as a cable splicer for the Concord Telephone Co. He is survived by his wife, Helen Mae Morgan Talbert; dear friends, Richard and Vicki Jordan, Michael and Vicki Burris; three sisters-in-law, Ruth, Dot and Sybil; his good buddies and street rodder friends; and several nieces and nephews. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. His also was a member of N.R.S.A., A.A.C.A., Custom Scooters Club, V8 Motor Club, and he was a peddle car collector and restorer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Service information
9:00AM-4:00PM
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.