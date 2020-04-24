January 2, 1950 - April 17, 2020 Delores Naomi Davis Sutton, 70, of Blume Avenue in Concord, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Cabarrus County, to the late Frances Mills Davis. Delores was educated in the Cabarrus County School system and was formerly employed with nursing homes. She was a member of Liberty Primitive Baptist Church. Services will be held Saturday, April 25, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral services at 3 p.m. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Sutton Sr.; and daughter, Simone Sutton. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are her two sons, Darrick Sutton of the home and David Lee Sutton Jr. (Adrienne) of Concord; five grandchildren, Ka-Mya Sutton, David "Trey" Sutton III, Ariyannia Reid-Sutton, La-Nya Sy-Mone Sutton and King David Sutton; four sisters, Meshelle Blackwell (the Rev. Reginald), Robin Davis Barber (Chuckie), Debbie Alexander and Megail Davis; two brothers, Melvin Davis and Ricky Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
