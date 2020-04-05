Ruth Morrow Stegall Ruth Morrow Stegall, 93, of Charlotte, went to her heavenly home Thursday, April 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Whitley's Funeral home is serving the family.

