Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 115 AM EDT. * AT 1002 PM EDT, THE MALLARD CREEK GAUGE AT PAVILION BLVD WAS AT 13.2 FEET AND SLOWLY RISING. THE CREEK SHOULD CREST JUST BELOW 13.5 FEET. AT 13 FEET, MALLARD CREEK MAY BE FLOODING THE PNC MUSIC PAVILION PARKING LOTS NEAREST TO THE STREAM GAUGE, NEARBY ROADS, LOW-LYING AREAS ALONG PAVILION BOULEVARD, AND PORTIONS OF THE MALLARD CREEK GREENWAY. AT 13.5 FEET, LOW-LYING AREAS AND THE MALLARD CREEK GREENWAY NEAR NORTH TRYON STREET AND EAST MALLARD CREEK CHURCH ROAD, UPSTREAM OF THE STREAMGAUGE, MAY FLOOD.. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... NORTHEAST CHARLOTTE, HARRISBURG, CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND UNIVERSITY CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. STORM DRAINS, STREAMS AND OTHER DRAINAGES WILL BECOME OVERWHELMED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL, FLOODING LOW-LYING ROADS, INTERSECTIONS, AND PARKING LOTS. UNDERPASSES ARE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS BECAUSE SUDDEN FLOOD WATERS CAN QUICKLY SURROUND AND SUBMERGE YOUR VEHICLE. STAY ALERT AND AVOID FLOOD-PRONE AREAS. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&