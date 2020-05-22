Durald Gwendolyn Steele, 84, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at the Silver Hill Primitive Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Steele.

