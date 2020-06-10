June 15, 1935 - June 6, 2020 Donald Ray "D.R." Steele, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Caremoor Retirement Center. Born June 15, 1935, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Harvey Oneil and Doris Edna Hawkins Steele. During his working years, D.R. owned and operated D.R. Steele Grading. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Steele, who passed away in September of 2010; and a sister, Bobbie Goodnight. D.R. is survived by a son, Randy Steele and wife, Holly, of Kannapolis; a grandson, Trent Steele also of Kannapolis; a brother, Mike Steele; and a sister, Pat Payne. A graveside service to honor D.R.'s life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Roger Woods will officiate. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Caremoor, those from Hospice of Cabarrus, and special family member Kelly Dickson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Unity U.M.C. Mobile Meals, 8605 Unity Church Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Hospice of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
