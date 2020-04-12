September 14, 1944 - April 10, 2020 Mrs. Judy Anne White Spry, 75, of Salisbury, passed away at her home, Friday, April 10, 2020. Mrs. Spry was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Roland Henry White and Mary Lona Belle Walker White. Judy was a 1962 graduate of South Rowan High School, where she was on the Homecoming Court, as well as chief cheerleader. She also was Miss South Rowan, Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Sunbeam. Upon graduation from South she went on to Southeastern College of Beauty and Culture, receiving her degree in Cosmetology. She owned the Merle Norman store in Kannapolis and was owner operator of Judy's World of Beauty. Judy was a longtime active member of Landis Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Linda Gail White Cumbie. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Darrell Spry; daughter, Susan Kidd (Bobby); son, Jonathan Spry (Ann Marie); brother, Jeffrey Wade White; brother-in-law, Roger Cumbie; grandchildren, Holly Beaver (Gabriel), Blake Bethea (Noel) and Elijah Zane Spry; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Maddox and Delaney Beaver and Aidenn, Delilah, Atticus and Merix Bethea. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home www.linn-honeycutt.com

