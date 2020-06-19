Sparnell, Robbie

January 17, 1960 - June 16, 2020 Robert Henry Sparnell, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Robbie was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Tampa, Fla., and was the son of James Robert Sparnell and Betty Joan Ramsey (both deceased). He was preceded in death by siblings, Keith Sparnell and Randy Sparnell.
He loved playing music and grilling for family and friends. He had many talents, outdoor hobbies, and worked with his hands. He was a long-time employee of C.D. Bowman Heating & Air Conditioning.
Family who cherish his memory include his wife, Trina Knight Sparnell; daughters, Amie Zales (husband, Jeremiah Zales) and Nerissa Sparnell (husband, Austen Nichols); granddaughter, Khaya Zales; siblings, Rhonda Benfield, Gene Sparnell, Michael Sparnell; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and countless friends.
A memorial service for Robbie will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Heritage Funeral Home, 4431 Old Monroe Rd. in Indian Trail. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the memorial service.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heritagecares.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to www.curejm.org.
