April 26, 1958 - April 1, 2020 Ms. Teri Anita Sparks, 61, of Concord passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at The Living Center of Concord. She has been a resident there since 2013. Previously, she lived with her sister in Concord from 2001 to 2013. Ms. Sparks was born April 26, 1958, in Surry County to Ralph Gilmer and Irene Sales Sparks. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hamptonville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Nicky Gail Sparks. Survivors include her sister, Karen Morris and husband, Eddie of Concord; niece, Kristin Donnelly and husband Kevin; great-niece, Kara Donnelly of Harrisburg; nephew, Kevin Morris of Charlotte; and numerous cousins. Teri's family would like to thank friends and extended family members who gave love and support during her lifetime. A special thank you goes to the staff at Coltrane Life Center and Living Center of Concord, who helped to make her life brighter each day. One of Teri's greatest joys was attending Coltrane Life Center and interacting with her friends, doing art activities and sharing her magazines. The staff at this facility became her second family over the years. Ms. Sparks will lie-in-state, today (Sunday, April 5), from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Elkin Funeral Service. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Souther officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Ave., S.E., Concord, N.C. 28025; or Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8087 Windsor Rd., Hamptonville, N.C. 27020. Elkin Funeral Service www.elkinfuneralservice.com
