June 1, 1951 - April 13, 2020 Bobby Dale Smith Sr., 68, of Salisbury, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 13, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, following a period of declining health. Bobby was born June 1, 1951, in Surry County, a son of the late James Bert and Opal Marshall Smith. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Smith; a stepson, Rick Gouldman; an infant brother; and siblings, Jayne Jones, Buster Smith, James Bert Smith Jr., and Betty Newberry. Bobby had been employed at Fieldcrest-Cannon, Plant #1, dye department, for more than 10 years. He later retired from Eaton Clutch Division in Charlotte with 18 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, NASCAR, and watching his son, Bobby Jr. race. Survivors include his wife, Donnie Mae Fortson Smith of the home; son, Bobby Smith Jr. of Lexington; daughter, Pam Wooten of Harmony; stepdaughters, Frieda Peck of Huntersville and Donna Lewis of Mooresville; four sisters, Barbara Settle, Nancy Shuemate, Jackie Smith and Shirley Graley; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Bobby's life when it is safe for the public to attend. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

