November 26, 1944 - May 19, 2020 Judy Yow Smith, 75, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 26, 1944, to the late Craven Lee Yow and the late Danner Hartsell Yow. Judy is survived by her husband, Samuel Lee Smith of Midland; son, Jeff Smith of Midland; daughter, Jill Locklear of Kannapolis; son, Greg Smith and his wife, Cindi, of Concord; and grandchildren, Dillion Locklear and Heidi Locklear. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at New Grace Baptist Church, 1160 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. in Concord. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Sam Smith care of New Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567, Concord, NC 28026. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com
