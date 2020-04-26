January 5, 1934 - April 24, 2020 Mrs. Janie Louise Jordan Smith, 86, of Concord, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Janie was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Christopher C. Jordan and Lillie Rogers Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith; grandson, Ronald Smith Jr.; sister, Juanita Smith; and brothers, Pete, Jack, Jake and Lloyd "Bully" Jordan. Janie enjoyed doing crafts and she was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She was the rock of her family and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald Smith and wife, Angela, Bobby Smith and wife, Kim, and James Jordan; grandchildren, Monica, Johnny, Amber, William and Trent; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Justin, Johnny Jr., Zack, Christopher, and Mars; one great-great-granddaughter, Aliya; a host of other loving relatives and friends. A private graveside will be held at West Concord Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; or to a charity of your choice. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
