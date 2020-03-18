March 15, 2020 Clara Harris Smith, 84, departed this earthly life Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Services will be held Saturday, March 21, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

