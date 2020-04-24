April 17, 1930 - April 19, 2020 William Raymond "Ray" Singleton Jr., 90, of Concord, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born April 17, 1930, in Richland County, S.C., he was the son of the late Walter Raymond, and Mary Willie Hall Singleton. Ray was a retired school teacher. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education from Virginia Commonwealth University, as well attained a master's in Education from the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. After working as a teacher through the day, Ray was a motion picture operator at night. He served in that capacity for years before eventually retiring. Even after retirement, Ray enjoyed spending a lot of time at Regal Starlight Cinemas. He was a member of St. Andrew Lodge 0702 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Charlotte. Ray also served as a Mecklenburg Court Volunteer, where he would visit inmates. He developed relationships through his visits and exchanging letters. There will be no formal service for Ray. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneral.com
