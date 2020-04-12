January 28, 1938 - April 9, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Ann Easley Simpson, 82, of Concord, passed away at her daughter's home in Asheville, Thursday, April 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, and a service of celebration will be held at a later date. Peggy was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Floyd Monroe and Iva Jeanette Morris Easley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dewey Simpson; daughters, LuAnn Simpson and Lynn McClamrock; and sisters, Addie Jo Strub and Marie Alsop. Peggy had a huge collection of books, as she was an avid reader. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Hitesman and husband, Steven, of Asheville; grandchildren, Tanner Hitesman, Kelsey Ringel, Garrett Hitesman, Amanda McClamrock and Mitchell McClamrock; six great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike McClamrock; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
