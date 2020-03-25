June 23, 1948 - March 19, 2020 Stephen Michael "Mike" Simmons, 71, of Concord, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus after an extended illness. Mike was born in Greensboro, June 23, 1948. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Scott Simmons. Mike graduated from Northern High School and received a bachelor's degree in History from UNC Chapel Hill. In 1973, Mike moved his family to Concord, where he worked at his father's Pontiac Buick Toyota dealership, before venturing into his own auto-dealership on Church Street. Often, he would bump into a familiar face, and while he may not have remembered their name, he could easily recall the make and model of the car they purchased. Mike was a friend to everyone. He was a lifelong Carolina fan, despite living only a few blocks from Duke University in his early years. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons and he was an avid lover of 60s and 70s pop music and television shows from that era. He cherished memories of boat rides and time he spent with his family on Lake Norman. These precious moments will forever live in our hearts. Mike is survived by his youngest son, Stephen Simmons and his ex-wife, and eternal friend, Sandra Simmons; his parents, Jim Simmons and Shirley Simmons; siblings, Gale Howard (Rob), Jeff Simmons (Deborah), and Rick Simmons (Carmen); his grandchildren, Ciara Simmons and Austin Simmons; his uncle, Bill Simmons; his nieces and nephews, Katie Howard, Kyle Howard, Patrick Simmons, Melissa Averette, Cameron Simmons, and Kaitlin Sweeney; and many other lifelong friends and family. A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Red Cross or The Salvation Army. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

