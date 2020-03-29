March 27, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Cordelia Kluttz Sills, 97, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announed at a later date. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

