November 25, 1938 - April 1, 2020 Mr. Paul Franklin Sigmon, of Howerton Avenue, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. The family will honor Paul with a private graveside service. Paul will be available for viewing anytime after 10 a.m., today (Friday, April 3), at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Paul was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Catawba County to the late David Livingston Sigmon and Edith Simmons Sigmon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Parker Sigmon; sister, Margaret Smith; and brother-in-law, John Smith. Paul was a loom installer, retiring from Cannon Mills, and he knew the mill workings inside and out. During retirement, he worked at a local farm. Paul was also a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of the Living God in Newton. Paul is survived by his son, Donald E. "Rick" Parker and wife, Jeanie, of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Donnie Parker and wife, Mary, Leslie Jackson and husband, Tony, and Lisa Parker-Lomax and husband, Spencer; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Dorion, Dontae, Maven, Alisa, Chasity, Mykah, Brianna, and Autumn; great-great-grandchild, Jada; brother, Charles Sigmon and wife, Patricia; sister, Betty Thompson and husband, Roger; and by a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Pentecostal Holiness Church of the Living God, 731 N. Caldwell Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sigmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.