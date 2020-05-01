Lloyd "Wayne" Shue, 86, of Concord, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Cabarrus County, son of George C. Shue Sr. and Ossie S. Shue. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. 1st Class, and was a Bronze Star Recipient. He was an electrician and operated Shue's Pump & Well Service. Wayne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary "Eyvonne" Shue; children, Mitchell Shue (Kim), Tony Shue (Patsy), Jackie Ewart, Bonnie McDonald (Flint), Mary Beth Manus (Keith); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Shue will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Concord, with the Rev. Lonnie Karriker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Cabarrus County's limitation on gatherings will increase to 50 people April 30. Social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry, 8615 Park Dr., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
