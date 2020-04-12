August 25, 1978 - April 8, 2020 Johnny Dean Sheets, loving father, son, brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 41. He was preceded by his grandparents, Raymond and Hilda Sheets of Kannapolis and Mable (Jake) Morris and Gurley Tucker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his father, Bobby Sheets of Kannapolis; mother, Virginia (Bryan) Sheets of Salisbury; and sister, Kelly (Eric) Bumgarner of Kannapolis. He is lovingly remembered by his children, daughter, Sierra "Rose" Caudill of the home; son, Logan Sheets of Oswego, N.Y. and son, Damien Cochran of Charlotte; and his nephew, Dylan Bumgarner of Kannapolis. Johnny was born in Concord, Aug. 25, 1978. He went to Concord High School and later received his GED in Morganton. Johnny enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his daughter, Rose. Services will be determined at a later date. Lady's Funeral Home www.ladysfuneralhome.com

