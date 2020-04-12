August 25, 1978 - April 8, 2020 Johnny Dean Sheets, loving father, son, brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 41. He was preceded by his grandparents, Raymond and Hilda Sheets of Kannapolis and Mable (Jake) Morris and Gurley Tucker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his father, Bobby Sheets of Kannapolis; mother, Virginia (Bryan) Sheets of Salisbury; and sister, Kelly (Eric) Bumgarner of Kannapolis. He is lovingly remembered by his children, daughter, Sierra "Rose" Caudill of the home; son, Logan Sheets of Oswego, N.Y. and son, Damien Cochran of Charlotte; and his nephew, Dylan Bumgarner of Kannapolis. Johnny was born in Concord, Aug. 25, 1978. He went to Concord High School and later received his GED in Morganton. Johnny enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his daughter, Rose. Services will be determined at a later date. Lady's Funeral Home www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.