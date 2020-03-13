March 4, 2020 Herman Leon Sheely, 69, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, at Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland, N.C., at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Interment will be held at the church cemetery immediately following the service. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons of Mooresville

