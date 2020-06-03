Anthony "Tony" Sellari, of Kannapolis, died peacefully in his home Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tony was born in Arnold, Pa., Dec. 30, 1927, to Alfonso and Nicoletta Sellari. He was a graduate of Ken High School and earned his degree in Secondary Education at Lenoir Rhyne University. He arrived there on a basketball scholarship where he had an illustrious career, was named All-State in 1952, and later inducted into the L-R Hall of Fame in 1981. It was at L-R that he met the love of his life, Doris Plaster of Kannapolis. They married in 1949, and in 1952, moved to Wadesboro, where he began his 35-year career as a high school teacher and successful basketball coach, first at Wadesboro High School, then at Burrell High School in Lower Burrell, Pa., from 1966 to 1987. He led his teams to numerous championships, was named Coach of the Year by the Pittsburgh Press in 1979, and was inducted into the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Tony was a man of God, leader in his church and community, U.S. Navy veteran, a wood craftsman, great dancer, and cotton candy entrepreneur. He loved playing cards, sports, country music, southern cooking, and was proud of his Italian heritage. But he was most passionate about his wife of 71 years, his children, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Doris; five children, Gary Sellari (Cyndy), Scott Sellari, Anthony Sellari, Nicci Fry (Phil) and Dodi Sellari; brothers, Bobby Sellari (Patti) and Tommy Sellari (Sylvia); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; seven nephews; and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy, and brother, Alfonso Jr. (Faye). A service will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m., with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.