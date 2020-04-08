April 5, 2020 Mrs. Kay Francis Miles Scott, 76, passed Sunday, April 5, 2020. There will be a public visitation from 2 to 6 p.m., today (Wednesday, April 8), at Lamb Funeral Home, Inc., in Concord. Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.

